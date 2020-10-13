Multi-agency pursuit of stolen car ends with driver's arrest; man faces several charges

Two people were taken into custody Monday after one tried to escape officers from several law enforcement agencies in a vehicle stolen out of Winfield, police said.
A pursuit was first initiated by Crown Point officer Doug Geyer about 2:51 p.m. Monday at 113th Avenue and Iowa Street, where he noticed the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.
Officer Geyer initially tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled north onto Interstate 65, then through Merrillville and Hobart. The driver finally stopped near 61st Avenue after a chase involving police with Hobart, Merrillville and the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Land said.
The driver, a 32-year-old Crown Point man, and a male passenger were both taken into custody at the scene. The passenger was later released after questioning, and the driver was being held at Lake County Jail as of Tuesday morning.
He faces multiple charges, which are expected to be filed later Tuesday, Land said.
No officers were injured during the pursuit, Land added.
