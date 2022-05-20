Multi-million dollar investment scandal nets prison term for swindler

HAMMOND — An investment swindler is going to prison for fleecing Northwest Indiana families out of their life savings.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a seven-year sentence Friday on 71-year-old George McKown for conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud.

The judge also ordered McKown to repay $5.2 million he owes those who entrusted their money to him and his co-defendant, 71-year-old Richard E. Gearhart of Lowell.

A federal grand jury indicted McKown and Gearhart six years ago on charges the two men stole more than $5 million between 2008 and 2012 from about 40 Northwest Indiana families.

The defendants pitched seductive guaranteed–safe investments with returns of up to 8% and assurances investors could get their money back anytime they wanted.

The government said many of the victims knew the two defendants previously as insurance clients or friends and willingly entrusted them with their personal savings, 401k accounts and pensions.

Prosecutors said those assurances were all lies and the defendants really sank that money into highly speculative schemes to which the families never agreed.

The stock market crashed during the Great Recession and wiped out much of the victims’ money.

Prosecutors say McKown and Gearhart compounded the financial disaster by continuing to issue rosy financial statements claiming that the money was growing as promised. McKown said in a pre-trial deposition that he covered up the losses to avoid a stampede of investors demanding their money back.

Prosecutors said McKown continued pitching his failed investment philosophy and winning new investors until the truth finally emerged in late 2012, when Gearhart was forced to admit the losses in a bankruptcy.

Gearhart pleaded guilty in December 2019 to security fraud and already is serving a 60-month prison term at a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona.

McKown, who has no prior criminal record, rolled the dice, and took his chances with a jury.

He testified during his five-day trial last year that he was taken in by his co-defendant, Gearhart, and never intended the financial ruin of others.

Nevertheless, a jury found him guilty late last year and Judge Simon declined to overturn those verdicts despite defense pleas that the evidence against McKown wasn’t strong.

The judge said investors lost almost all their money and McKown must now pay for that in spite of his lack of a criminal history and his good intentions.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.