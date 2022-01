Multi-vehicle crash closes U.S. 30 ramp to I-65, state police say

MERRILLVILLE — The northbound ramp to Interstate 65 from westbound U.S. 30 was closed late Monday morning as a result of a crash involving six vehicles, Indiana State police said.

Only minor injuries were reported, but the crashes were tying up traffic in the area, according to police.

Weather-related conditions contributed to the crashes, police said.

The crashes follows the report of a jackknifed semi-truck on the northbound ramp to I-65 from westbound Interstate 94 that caused traffic delays earlier in the morning.

A crash was also reported Monday morning between a semi-truck and another vehicle just north of U.S. 6 on I-65, police said.

Emergency crews were on scene of all the crashes.

