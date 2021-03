Multiple agencies pursue carjacked vehicle, police say

GARY — Multiple agencies joined a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday night that fled into Illinois, police said.

Around 7 p.m. police attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reportedly stolen in a carjacking, said Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

The vehicle was driving on Clay Street in Gary when the driver fled from police and turned on 15th Avenue. From there, the vehicle went on the Indiana Toll Road going east and then exited off the interstate only to re-enter the interstate to go west, Pawlak said.

The pursuit continued west with other agencies such as the Lake County Sheriff's Department in chase. An aviation unit was requested to assist in the search for the suspect.

The chase was terminated once the vehicle crossed into Illinois, and Northwest Indiana authorities alerted Illinois police.

A description of the vehicle or driver is currently not available and the incident remains under investigation.

