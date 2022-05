Multiple crashes slow traffic on watery stretch of Indiana Toll Road, police say

GARY — Multiple crashes ensued Friday along the eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road in the Gary area due to standing water, police said.

A total of five crashes happened Friday morning to Friday afternoon at the 14 mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Judy Kubsch. Two of the crashes had injuries that were not life-threatening and the rest caused only vehicle damages, police reported.

Friday rainfall has caused standing water at the 14 mile marker, which causes issues with hydroplaning. Maintenance crews were periodically clearing the drains.

When there are rainy conditions, drivers are advised to be cautious in that area.

As of later afternoon Friday, traffic was moving smoothly through the area, police said.

Bob Kasarda Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter