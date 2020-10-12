Multiple guns seized, arrests made in two different traffic stops, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police said they have seized three guns and arrested five people over the past few days.

The first incident occurred Oct. 5 when at 11:30 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Barker Road and Franklin Street for failing to have a working license plate light, according to Michigan City police.

When a female passenger opened the glove box to retrieve the vehicle registration, the officer spotted a handgun before she quickly shut the glove box door.

The gun was found to be stolen out of Elkhart and the driver, Christopher Crockett, 34, of Elkhart, was taken into custody on felony counts of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm, police said.

The second case came at 4 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle was stopped in the area of West Eighth Street and Grant Street for an expired license plate, police said.

After watching the front seat passenger and driver change seats, the officer noticed loose ammunition and a rifle on the rear floorboard of the vehicle, police said. Police said they seized a 9mm handgun, a .22-caliber rifle, loose ammunition and a high capacity handgun magazine.

Tyallah Kimble, 24, of Michigan City, was charged with misdemeanor false informing, police said.