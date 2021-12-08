Multiple high-speed chases nab stolen vehicles, police say

A flurry of high-speed chases and foot pursuits ended in officers recovering two stolen vehicles and arresting two suspects Tuesday night.

At 7:22 p.m. Tuesday an officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Auto Theft Unit was in the area of 165th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond when he saw a Jeep change lanes without using a turn signal and disregard a stop light, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

The officer tried to pull the Jeep over but the driver refused to stop, leading chase north on Indianapolis Boulevard.

During the chase, the driver disregarded another stop light and crashed into a car in the 900 block of Summer Street, police said.

Two suspects got out of the Jeep and ran away on foot. A police dog and officers searched for the suspects but they were not found. Two occupants of the second vehicle were taken to a hospital and their current conditions are unknown.

Upon investigation, police learned the Jeep had just been stolen within an hour before the chase, Martinez said.