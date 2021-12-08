Multiple high-speed chases nab stolen vehicles, police say

A flurry of high-speed chases and foot pursuits ended in officers recovering two stolen vehicles and arresting two suspects Tuesday night.
At 7:22 p.m. Tuesday an officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Auto Theft Unit was in the area of 165th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond when he saw a Jeep change lanes without using a turn signal and disregard a stop light, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
The officer tried to pull the Jeep over but the driver refused to stop, leading chase north on Indianapolis Boulevard.
During the chase, the driver disregarded another stop light and crashed into a car in the 900 block of Summer Street, police said.
Two suspects got out of the Jeep and ran away on foot. A police dog and officers searched for the suspects but they were not found. Two occupants of the second vehicle were taken to a hospital and their current conditions are unknown.
Upon investigation, police learned the Jeep had just been stolen within an hour before the chase, Martinez said.
Hammond officers are investigating the wreck. The Lake County Sheriff's Auto Theft Unit and Highland police are working together to investigate the theft of the Jeep.
Soon after at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Lake County Sheriff's officers found a grey Dodge Charger that matched the description of a vehicle that fled from Hammond police earlier that day.
Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 but the vehicle sped away. Police said while trying to flee, the driver swerved recklessly and was throwing cash and possible narcotics from the vehicle.
The pursuit continued into Illinois, where the driver exited onto southbound Interstate 57 and then exited onto Halsted Street. The Charger then raced recklessly on several side streets until the driver rolled out of the moving vehicle in the 200 block of West 108th Street in Chicago, police said.
The Charger continued rolling until it struck a parked car, coming to a stop.
A Gary officer chased the suspect down and took the 23-year-old Chicago man into custody with pending criminal charges.
The vehicle was determined to have been stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
In addition on Tuesday night, Lake County Sheriff's police assisted Dyer officers in a chase on U.S. 30 in Dyer. A Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit helicopter equipped with an infrared camera was able to track a suspect who fled into a wooded area, leading to an arrest.