Multiple people injured, airlifted in Valparaiso crash, police say

VALPARAISO — Multiple people were injured, with some being airlifted, from the scene of a wreck in Valparaiso Saturday.

Police responded at 4:50 p.m. to the wreck in the intersection of Lincolnway and Campbell Street, said Valparaiso Police Department Sgt. E.J. Hall.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and the area of the intersection has been temporarily closed.

Hall said multiple people suffered injuries and victims were taken from the wreck to medical flight locations.

Valparaiso police asked drivers to avoid the area, which has many emergency vehicles still at the scene. Individuals were advised to find an alternate route to get to the downtown area to the east of the closed roadway.

The investigation is ongoing and police said that no further information was available on the multi-vehicle crash or conditions of those injured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.