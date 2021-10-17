Multiple shots fired during daylong standoff with police

CALUMET CITY — A 43-year-old man fired multiple shots at police, and managed to avoid several shots fired by police, during a daylong standoff Saturday in Calumet City, Illinois.

According to police, law enforcement and paramedics initially were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 500 block of Madison Avenue around 9:35 a.m. to aid a 44-year-old woman whose wrist and foot were cut during a domestic disturbance.

Police said the man believed to be responsible for the woman's injuries refused to speak with officers, barricaded himself in a bedroom and fired several shots at police, who returned fire without striking the man.

Officers then evacuated the woman and other residents of the building while still under fire from the man, according to police.

The ongoing shooting prompted the deployment of the South Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT).

Police said while SSERT negotiators were speaking with the man about surrendering, he fired additional shots in the direction of SSERT officers on multiple occasions.

According to police, SSERT officers entered the residence around 7 p.m. and the man was taken into custody without further incident. Police also said they recovered the man's firearm.