Multiple sobriety checkpoints planned throughout Lake County this weekend

LAKE COUNTY — Sobriety checkpoints will be set up throughout Lake County this weekend, police said.
The checkpoints are part of the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership efforts to reduce impaired driving incidents and crashes.
"Publicizing these events will hopefully persuade people to choose to designate a driver, call a cab, or arrange for another way home without getting behind the wheel intoxicated," said Lt. Ronald Russo, partnership coordinator.
The location and scheduled times of checkpoints are not disclosed ahead of time.