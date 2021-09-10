 Skip to main content
Multiple sobriety checkpoints planned throughout Lake County this weekend
alert urgent

Sobriety Checkpoint Stock

In this file photo, police officers participating with the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership conduct a sobriety checkpoint in 2018. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

LAKE COUNTY — Sobriety checkpoints will be set up throughout Lake County this weekend, police said.

The checkpoints are part of the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership efforts to reduce impaired driving incidents and crashes.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

"Publicizing these events will hopefully persuade people to choose to designate a driver, call a cab, or arrange for another way home without getting behind the wheel intoxicated," said Lt. Ronald Russo, partnership coordinator.

The location and scheduled times of checkpoints are not disclosed ahead of time. 

