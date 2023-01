Multiple troopers hit by impaired drivers in 2022, OWI arrests remain high, Indiana State Police report

NORTHWEST INDIANA — Indiana State Police's Lowell post announced a renewed effort to combat impaired driving in 2023 as they report 2022's "concerning" statistics on impaired driving.

State police said 12 state troopers from the Lowell post were struck by motorists last year while inside or outside their patrol vehicles. Eight of the 12 were hit by impaired drivers.

Arrests for operating while intoxicated remained high, state police said. Troopers arrested 508 people for impaired driving last year, a slight decrease from 526 the previous year. However, state police said this should still be a cause for concern.

"That’s on par with 2021," the agency said in a news release. "While this number decreased by 18, that number should not be celebrated."

ISP said they will partner with county and local law enforcement to execute traffic-enforcement programs related to impaired driving. With grants from the federal government, police throughout counties in the Region can direct money toward programs to increase road safety for all motorists. Numerous fatal crashes in 2022 were caused by impaired drivers.

"If you choose to drive impaired in Northwest Indiana, don’t be surprised when you get pulled over," state police said in the release.

The best solution is to have a designated driver or sober ride, police said. Ride shares, such as Uber or Lyft, are also safe options.

