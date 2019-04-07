VALPARAISO — Portage Mayor James Snyder has opted not to seek re-election as his public corr…

PORTAGE — Portage City Councilman John Cannon, R-4th, has stepped forward hoping to fill the…

Where and when to vote early

Early voting begins Tuesday and ends at noon May 6, according to the Porter County Voter Registration office.

Voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saturday voting will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 27 and May 4.

Early voting will take place at the following locations:

Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 102A, Valparaiso.

North County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage.

Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway, Chesterton.

Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St., Hebron.