VALPARAISO — Despite the large number of contested races on the ballot, one prediction can be made ahead of the May 7 primary election - there will be new mayors in Portage and Valparaiso next year.
Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer faces a primary challenge from two fellow Democrats and, if he survives, will face off against a Republican in the fall.
The outcome of these mayoral races, as well as the various council and clerk-treasurer contests this year, are really more significant than national politics in that they have an impact on the everyday lives of voters, said Porter County Republican Party Chairman Mike Simpson.
"This is about where you live and how you want your town or community to be," he said.
Simpson said this is why it distresses him to see low voter turnouts during municipal election years.
The primary during the last municipal election in 2015 attracted just 14.5% turnout in Porter County, with more than half of those voters only cast ballots for the funding referendums for the Valparaiso Community Schools, said Kathy Kozuszek, the Democratic director at the Porter County Voter Registration Office.
Those results showed that 3,200 Democrats cast ballots, as compared to 1,656 Republicans.
Portage
The mayoral race in Portage, which is the largest city in Porter County, has attracted a field for four Democratic candidates. The candidates are local Realtor Leo T. Hatch Jr., City Council President Sue I. Lynch, city Economic Development Director Andy Maletta and city Clerk-Treasurer Christopher D. Stidham.
The lone Republican candidate John Cannon was elected by GOP officials in early March to replace Republican Mayor James Snyder, who is awaiting sentencing after his February federal public corruption conviction.
There are also two Democratic and one Republican council races on the primary ballot.
Ferdinand Alvarez, Mark S. Oprisko, Debbie Podgorski and Steve Sonaty are running for two at-large seats on the city council. Austin Bonta is the lone Republican candidate.
Democrats Patrick Clem and Frank O'Reilly are running for the 2nd District seat.
Republicans Jerry Butler and William Fekete are running for the 4th District seat. Brian M. Gulley is the lone Democrat candidate.
Democrat Gina Giese-Hurst is running unopposed for the 1st District nomination, Democrat Scott Williams and Republican Antonio C. Gutierrez are unopposed in the 3rd District; and Democrat Collin W. Czilli is unopposed in the 5th District.
There is a primary battle in clerk-treasurer's race between Democrats Elizabeth Modesto and Nina Rivas Deborah Lee is running as a Republican.
Valparaiso
There are numerous Democratic primary battles and challengers in the traditional Republican stronghold of Valparaiso.
Democrats Bill Durnell and Debora "Deb" Porter are battling it out for their party's nomination for mayor. The victor will face off in the fall against Republican candidate Matthew R. Murphy.
Democrats Heath Carter, Todd Etzler and Elizabeth (Liz) Wuerffel are running for two at-large seats on the city council. The Republican candidates are Evan Costas and George Douglas.
The 3rd District council seat has attracted primary battles between Democrats Kevin Cornett and Drew Wenger, and Republicans Walter Dougherty and Casey Schmidt.
Democrat Diana Reed and Republican Holly Howe are both unopposed for their party's nominations for the 1st District seat; Democrat Robert (Bob) Cotton and Republican Tom Krueger are unopposed in the 2nd District; Democrat Angela Crossin and Republican Jack Pupillo are unopposed in the 4th District; and Democrat Gilles Charriere and Republican Peter M. Anderson are unopposed in the 5th District.
The clerk-treasurer's race features Democrat Erin Stojic and Republican Holly Taylor, both unopposed in the primary.
Michigan City
Both major parties have mayoral primary races underway.
Incumbent Democratic Meer is facing off against former City Councilwoman Virginia Martin and Clifford Thatcher. Robert Lonie and Duane Parry are competing for the Republican nomination.
"I know both of them are working very hard," LaPorte County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Kimmel said of Meer and Martin.
Kimmel said his party's mayoral race has been clean so far.
There are also four Democratic primary city council races on the May 7 ballot and no Republican races.
The town of Chesterton has one council race between Democrats Robert Allison and Dane Lafata in the 3rd District.
Democrats in Hebron also have a primary battle over the nomination for clerk-treasurer. Alan Kirkpatrick is facing off against Jamie Uzelac.