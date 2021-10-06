 Skip to main content
Munster 18-year-old killed after driver goes off interstate into field, police say
WILL COUNTY —  A Munster man was a passenger in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Illinois early Wednesday. 

The 18-year-old's identity has not yet been released, pending family notification. 

First responders were called at 5:30 a.m. for a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 394, south of Goodenow Road in Will County, according to a news release from Illinois State Police District 5.  

A 2009 Black Toyota Camry was heading on I-394 when the vehicle drifted off the road and the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said. The vehicle continued into a ditch and struck two poles before it stopped in a field west of the roadway. 

The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver, a 17-year-old Crete male, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Illinois State Police said the driver faces charges of improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle. As the investigation continues, police said further potential charges are pending. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

