Munster bar fight ends with woman hit by rival's vehicle, police say

MUNSTER — A woman struck another woman with a vehicle early Monday after a bar fight at Marko's Bar and Grill, police said.
The two women were involved in an argument inside the bar that became physical after they went outside, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.
After the two were separated, one of the women struck the other with a vehicle and fled the area, he said.
Munster police were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. to the bar, 435 Ridge Road, for a report of a battery and hit-and-run.
A 22-year-old Gary woman was treated on scene by Superior Ambulance medics but was not taken to a hospital, Peirick said.
Police were working to determine the identity of the other woman, he said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Mark Ashcraft at 219-836-6678.
