Munster 'Coffee with a Cop' event to feature K-9 Vader

MUNSTER — Residents can meet Munster's police dog Vader in the upcoming "Coffee with a Cop" event.
Coffee with a Cop will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Munster Donut, at 8314 Calumet Ave.
The Munster Police Department invited all residents to participate in the monthly meeting. Participants can meet Vader, an officer and check out a police car. There will also be a chance to enter to win gift baskets.
For more information, residents can call 219-836-6639.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
