Munster cop cut from patrol car, taken to hospital following pursuit crash, department says

MUNSTER — A town police officer had be extricated from his patrol car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night after colliding with a pickup truck while pursuing a motorist allegedly speeding westbound on Ridge Road, the department is reporting.

Officer Bradley Riemerts was driving eastbound in the 1400 block of Ridge Road shortly before 9 p.m. when he saw the westbound vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, police said.

Riemerts made a U-turn and was pursuing the vehicle westbound when his Ford Explorer collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which turned on to Ridge Road from Beech Avenue in front of the officer, according to Indiana State Police, who have been called in to investigate the crash.

"The vehicles made contact which caused Officer Riemerts to run off the road and strike a utility pole," ISP said.

The officer's patrol vehicle came to a stop on the sidewalk along the south side of Ridge Road and Elmwood Drive, Munster police said.

Riemerts was taken to Community Hospital in Munster for treatment and later released, Munster police said.

State police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

"The driver of the white pickup truck had a complaint of pain from the crash, but did not need to be transported for treatment," ISP said.

"The vehicle that Officer Riemerts was attempting to catch up to was not located and has not been identified," according to state police.

