Munster crime meeting to spotlight scam prevention tips

MUNSTER — Local authorities will shed light on local crime statistics and investigations in the next police and community gathering.

The Munster Crime Watch Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Munster Town Hall, located at 1005 Ridge Road.

The Munster Police Department invited all residents and business representatives to participate in the monthly meeting.

Police will discuss crime statistics, updates on recent incidents and tips on how to prevent becoming a victim to scams and fraud.

The gathering will include several door prizes, including a $30 gift card from Target.

For more information, residents can call 219-836-6639.

