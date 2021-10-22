 Skip to main content
Munster crime meeting to spotlight scam prevention tips
urgent

STOCK Police - Munster

A Munster police vehicle.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MUNSTER — Local authorities will shed light on local crime statistics and investigations in the next police and community gathering. 

The Munster Crime Watch Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Munster Town Hall, located at 1005 Ridge Road.

The Munster Police Department invited all residents and business representatives to participate in the monthly meeting.

Police will discuss crime statistics, updates on recent incidents and tips on how to prevent becoming a victim to scams and fraud. 

The gathering will include several door prizes, including a $30 gift card from Target. 

For more information, residents can call 219-836-6639.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

