Munster dessert shop struck by vehicle, temporarily closes for repairs

MUNSTER — A woman drove into a dessert and bakery shop on Ridge Road in Munster, forcing the business to temporarily close, police said.

Police responded to the scene 3:36 p.m. Wednesday to Butterfingers at 921 Ridge Road, said Munster Police Department Lt. John Peirick.

Police reported that a senior citizen thought she was in reverse and was actually in drive, and she went forward. The vehicle then struck a rod iron rail the front door of the business.

The impact broke the glass on the front door and pushed the frame and some of the wall into the building.

There were no injuries and it appears the store will be closed until repairs can be made, Peirick said. Currently the door is boarded up.

Butterfingers staff said the Munster location is expected to be closed until Monday, however the Highland location at 2552 45th St. is open for regular business.

