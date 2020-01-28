Munster doctor's disappearance looks like classic no-body homicide, FBI says

However, Chonowski said that was one of several lies and contradictions in which investigators caught Fontaine during multiple law enforcement interviews.

Fontaine also said his Mehta-Paul revived the next day and immediately wanted to travel to India, so he took her to a bus terminal. Chonowski said interviews with bus terminal employees confirmed there is no evidence the victim showed up or traveled from the terminal.

He said Mehta-Paul didn’t come to work the next day despite having appointments with patients and never contacted any colleague, friend or other family member.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He said the victim didn’t use her cellphone ever again after that night, although she had used it daily before.

Chonowski said Mehta-Paul's passport was found at her home. She never withdrew any money from her bank account afterward, although Fontaine attempted to gain control of his mother’s financial estate without telling his brothers.

Chonowski said a witness established Fontaine disposed of his mother’s belongings in the house afterward.

He said Fontaine never reported Mehta-Paul missing — that was done by a friend — and never expressed concern about her disappearance until a formal interview with the FBI many weeks later.