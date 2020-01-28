Munster doctor's disappearance looks like classic no-body homicide, FBI says

MUNSTER — The disappearance of a Munster physician nine years ago appears to be a classic case of a “no-body homicide," an FBI agent testified Tuesday.
Special Agent Andrew Chonowski pointed out Paul M. Fontaine in the courtroom as “the primary suspect” in the murder of Dr. Promila Mehta-Paul.
Fontaine, wearing Lake County Jail coveralls, didn’t react, but his defense attorney Matthew Lambert said, “This case is a far cry from murder.”
Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota, who presided over Tuesday’s bail hearing on behalf of Judge Samuel L. Cappas, said she will decide in early spring whether the totality of the circumstantial evidence adds up to a strong enough case of murder to keep Fontaine locked up until he stands trial.
Fontaine, 47, of Las Vegas, is pleading not guilty. He has been in custody since his arrest a year ago after a cold case investigation by Chonowski, who works for the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team.
Chonowski said Mehta-Paul, who was Fontaine’s mother, was last seen alive March 21, 2011, with her son in the Munster home in the 9800 block of Twin Creek Boulevard, where they lived together in an unstable and at times violent relationship.
Lambert argued Tuesday his mother likely died at a neighbor’s house across the street, where she stumbled, wearing only underwear, and vomited on the porch. Fontaine later told a friend she had tried to kill herself after the death of another family member.
However, Chonowski said that was one of several lies and contradictions in which investigators caught Fontaine during multiple law enforcement interviews.
Fontaine also said his Mehta-Paul revived the next day and immediately wanted to travel to India, so he took her to a bus terminal. Chonowski said interviews with bus terminal employees confirmed there is no evidence the victim showed up or traveled from the terminal.
He said Mehta-Paul didn’t come to work the next day despite having appointments with patients and never contacted any colleague, friend or other family member.
He said the victim didn’t use her cellphone ever again after that night, although she had used it daily before.
Chonowski said Mehta-Paul's passport was found at her home. She never withdrew any money from her bank account afterward, although Fontaine attempted to gain control of his mother’s financial estate without telling his brothers.
Chonowski said a witness established Fontaine disposed of his mother’s belongings in the house afterward.
He said Fontaine never reported Mehta-Paul missing — that was done by a friend — and never expressed concern about her disappearance until a formal interview with the FBI many weeks later.
Chonowski said Fontaine was a flight risk and a danger to the community.
He said Fontaine has family in California, lived for years in Las Vegas and frequented Mexico. He was jailed in Las Vegas for domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend and was seen, by another ex-girlfriend, trying to strangle his mother shortly before her disappearance.
Police said they were called to Mehta-Paul's home home by a friend concerned about her safety. Her son — who is also known as Paresh Paul, PD and Petey, was not there, and her car, a 2001 Toyota RAV4, was missing.
Two days after her disappearance, Fontaine called to cancel his mother’s appointments with patients and told one of her friends he had dropped off his mother at a bus terminal so she could travel to India to attend a family member’s funeral.
Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Fontaine five days after his mother’s disappearance as he tried to enter the U.S. from Mexico on foot near the border between San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico.
Police first arrested Fontaine in late 2011 and charged him with fraudulently selling his mother’s other vehicle, a Toyota, to a Dyer auto dealership. He pleaded guilty and served several years in a state prison before moving to Las Vegas.