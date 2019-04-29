HAMMOND — A doctor has been sentenced to serve 15 months in prison for over-prescribing pain medication at a Munster clinic.
Dr. Jay K. Joshi, 34, a general practice physician at Prestige Clinic in Munster, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon to serve 15 months followed by three years of supervised release, a $7,500 fine and a $100 special assessment after pleading guilty to dispensing hydrocodone, an opioid, for non-medical purposes, according to the U.S. attorney's office for nothern Indiana.
“Prescribing controlled substances that are not medically necessary intensify the opioid problem our nation faces,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said. “We, working with our law enforcement partners, are focused on reducing opioid abuse in the Northern District of Indiana. Doctors who abuse their authority are just one of the areas on which our partners are focusing.”
Between September 2017 and December 2017, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Munster Police Department obtained information about Joshi’s history of prescribing controlled substances through Indiana’s prescription monitoring system, INSPECT, according to Kirsch.
INSPECT data obtained by investigators showed that from April 2017 to November 21, 2017, Joshi issued more than 6,000 prescriptions for controlled substances.
Joshi was ranked first in Lake County and ninth in the state among registered drug providers in 2017 for the number of prescriptions written for controlled substances, court records state.
Joshi’s medical license has been suspended since February 2018.