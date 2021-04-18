 Skip to main content
Munster K-9 unit to hold demonstration at Munster Crime Watch meeting
Munster K-9 unit to hold demonstration at Munster Crime Watch meeting

A Munster police vehicle.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MUNSTER — Munster police invite residents for an upcoming meeting on public safety in the community.

The next quarterly Munster Crime Watch meeting will be hosted at 7 p.m. April 22 at the Centennial Park Clubhouse, police said.

The clubhouse is located at 1005 South Centennial Drive in Munster. A discussion on crime statistics, updates on recent incidents and a presentation from the Munster Police Department K-9 Unit will be included in the meeting.

At the end of the meeting a $30 Target gift card will be given as a door prize.

For more information individuals can contact Munster's Community Policing Unit at 219-836-6639.

