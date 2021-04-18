Munster K-9 unit to hold demonstration at Munster Crime Watch meeting

MUNSTER — Munster police invite residents for an upcoming meeting on public safety in the community.
The next quarterly Munster Crime Watch meeting will be hosted at 7 p.m. April 22 at the Centennial Park Clubhouse, police said.
The clubhouse is located at 1005 South Centennial Drive in Munster. A discussion on crime statistics, updates on recent incidents and a presentation from the Munster Police Department K-9 Unit will be included in the meeting.
At the end of the meeting a $30 Target gift card will be given as a door prize.
For more information individuals can contact Munster's Community Policing Unit at 219-836-6639.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.