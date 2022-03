Munster man tortured lamb taken from county park, posted videos on social media, police say

CROWN POINT — A Munster man was wanted Friday on charges he tortured a lamb taken from Buckley Homestead County Park in 2018 by shooting it with a BB gun and cutting its throat while it was still alive.

Nikola I. Kutansky, 35, can be heard saying, "Red Rum," in a video he posted on Facebook of the alleged abuse, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Kutansky also is accused of using a BB gun to shoot two chickens in the presence of his child. The chickens also were taken from Buckley Homestead, according to court documents.

Kutansky was charged with torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a level 6 felony.

The animal abuse allegations came to light as part of a three-year investigation into break-ins at the Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area office in Morocco, Indiana.

Kutansky was charged in September in Newton Superior Court with stealing a taxidermy deer mount, ammunition and Indiana Department of Natural Resources signs during break-ins at the Willow Slough office in June and October 2018. He's pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

Investigators obtained Kutansky's Facebook, Verizon and Google account records and noticed he had posted videos in July 2018 of sheep at Buckley Homestead.

Other videos obtained by police showed two chickens and a lamb being kept at Kutansky's residence in the 7900 block of Linden Avenue in Munster, court documents state.

Kutansky was heard saying, "Good morning baby lamb I sto-," before one video was cut off. In another video, he said, "When you steal a bunch of chickens cause your kid wants a petting zoo," records allege.

In the video where Kutansky said, "Red Rum," which is murder spelled backwards, the lamb can be seen bleeding about the head and face. In another video, the lamb is repeatedly tortured with a BB gun while it is tied to the leg of a patio table, documents state.

BBs are less likely to result in lethal injury, but probably caused pain and anguish to the lamb, police said.

In another video, a person believed to be Kutansky cut the throat of the injured lamb, records state.

Investigators confirmed the breed of lamb and chickens seen in the videos were kept at Buckley Homestead during the summer of 2018, records state.

During an interview with a detective after his arrest in November in the Newton County case, Kutansky said he recalled the lamb and chickens were at his home but did not know how they got there, according to documents.

"There was legitimately just like a couple years where I was just doing anything," he allegedly said. "If people had pills in their house, I'd take the whole script. ... Every day I'd go out, buy the cheapest bottle of whiskey, drink the whole bottle, take as many drugs as I could, and I'd wake up the next day."

He also told police he remembered he "tried to eat 'em," records state.

In Facebook messages, Kutansky sent photos of the lamb in his living room and backyard, the shooting and killing of the lamb, and what appeared to be two legs of lamb on a grill, according to documents. He allegedly told the person the lamb made him upset but he "had some fun first."

"Massacre lol," one message said, according to documents.

Kutansky allegedly told another person, "I ate that sheep, bro, chopped it up and grilled it."

Kutansky has a lengthy criminal record and is currently on bond in a separate case in which he's accused of holding a gun to a woman's head and threatening to rape her children in April 2019 at his Munster home, court records show.

He pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, two counts of domestic battery, intimidation and pointing a firearm.

