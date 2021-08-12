 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Munster officers honored for life-saving efforts, service to community
urgent

WATCH NOW: Munster officers honored for life-saving efforts, service to community

Ashcraft

The 2020 Officer of the Year Award was given to Detective Mark Ashcraft, who has served the Munster Police Department for 10 years. 

 Provided

MUNSTER — Munster Police Department officers, staff and volunteers in police service were recognized Tuesday at the Munster Rotary Club annual luncheon. 

Munster Chief of Police Steve Scheckel presented many of the honors to his officers, said Munster Police Department Officer James Ghrist. 

The 2020 Officer of the Year Award was given to Detective Mark Ashcraft, who has served the Munster Police Department for 10 years. He was honored for his outstanding service as a member of Munster's investigations unit. In addition, Ashcraft has served in the patrol division, as a field training officer and as a drone pilot. Fellow Munster officers chose Ashcraft for the award, police said. 

Two awards, Meritorious Service Award and Life Saving Award, went to Sgt. Thomas Kuhlenschmidt, who is a member of the Northwest Regional SWAT Team and works as an instructor and patrol shift commander for the Munster Police Department. 

The Meritorious Service Award was presented to Ghrist, who has served as the police department's Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer for 17 years. Ghrist also plays a major role in supervising community policing programs such as the National Night Out, Crime Watch, and the Cops & Kids holiday shopping program.

Sgt. Michael Silsby was recognized with the Life Saving Award for his actions in 2020 during a service call. Silsby is a patrol shift commander, Honor Guard member and he also supervises Munster's bike patrol unit. A second patrol division member, Officer Daniel Balich, also received the department's Life Saving Award.

"The Munster Police Department would like to thank the Munster Rotary Club for their continued service and support for many of their community programs," Ghrist said. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts