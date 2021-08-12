WATCH NOW: Munster officers honored for life-saving efforts, service to community

MUNSTER — Munster Police Department officers, staff and volunteers in police service were recognized Tuesday at the Munster Rotary Club annual luncheon.

Munster Chief of Police Steve Scheckel presented many of the honors to his officers, said Munster Police Department Officer James Ghrist.

The 2020 Officer of the Year Award was given to Detective Mark Ashcraft, who has served the Munster Police Department for 10 years. He was honored for his outstanding service as a member of Munster's investigations unit. In addition, Ashcraft has served in the patrol division, as a field training officer and as a drone pilot. Fellow Munster officers chose Ashcraft for the award, police said.

Two awards, Meritorious Service Award and Life Saving Award, went to Sgt. Thomas Kuhlenschmidt, who is a member of the Northwest Regional SWAT Team and works as an instructor and patrol shift commander for the Munster Police Department.

The Meritorious Service Award was presented to Ghrist, who has served as the police department's Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer for 17 years. Ghrist also plays a major role in supervising community policing programs such as the National Night Out, Crime Watch, and the Cops & Kids holiday shopping program.