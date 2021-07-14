 Skip to main content
Munster police acquire drunken driving simulators through local donations
MUNSTER — Local business and organizations teamed up to support the Munster Police Department's initiative to educate youth on the dangers of impaired driving.  

With generous donations from the Munster Rotary Club and the American Community Bank, the Munster Police Department was able to purchase two carts and pairs of simulation impairment goggles. 

The pedal carts can be used by children, teens and adults, to show them how dangerous it is to drive while impaired by alcohol. 

During the simulations, police will have the driver of the cart complete an obstacle course while wearing goggles that can simulate a high blood alcohol content of up to .35 BAC. 

The carts and goggles will be used in the coming years through the Drug Abuse Resistance Education. 

"The Munster Police Department would like to thank American Community Bank and the Munster Rotary Club for their generous support of this important community safety initiative," said James Ghrist, D.A.R.E./Munster Crime Prevention Officer.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

