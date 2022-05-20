Munster police ask public's help in finding missing teen with special needs

MUNSTER — Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Munster teen.
On Friday, the Munster Police Department stated Ashley Stratton had not been seen since she left her home for unknown reasons at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities said Stratton has special needs and has not taken her medication in more than 12 hours.
"We are reaching out in hopes that someone will see her and contact the Munster Police Department so that we can reunite her with her family," police said.
The teen was last seen wearing a red "North Lawndale" hoodie with a phoenix on it; a blue and purple T-shirt, grey pajama pants and dark brown “UGG” style boots with white fur.
Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts or who comes into contact with Stratton is asked to contact Detective Mark Ashcraft at 219-836-6678 or email him at mashcraft@munster.org.