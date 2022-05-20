Munster police ask public's help in finding missing teen with special needs

Authorities said Stratton has special needs and has not taken her medication in more than 12 hours.

"We are reaching out in hopes that someone will see her and contact the Munster Police Department so that we can reunite her with her family," police said.

The teen was last seen wearing a red "North Lawndale" hoodie with a phoenix on it; a blue and purple T-shirt, grey pajama pants and dark brown “UGG” style boots with white fur.