Munster police are investigating a series of car break-ins that occurred Saturday at Munster Community Pool.
Lt. Ed Strbjak said the incidents occurred between 6:30 and 7 p.m. He said thieves targeted four cars.
"The thieves could see the purses belonging to people clearly through the windows," he said. "They broke the windows and took the purses out with credit cards and other belongings. They then fled the scene."
Strbjak said anyone who may have information or who saw these incidents should contact Munster police at 219-836-6630 and ask for the detective bureau.
Strbjak said another car break-in occurred Friday night in the 7600 block of Hohman Avenue. He said that happened about 10:40 p.m. The owner said he came out of his house the next day and saw that his tires were missing.
Strbjak said the four tires were taken off of a Hyundai, and the vehicle was left on blocks.
In addition, Strbjak said Munster police and firefighters are investigating what appears to be an arson fire in the bathroom at the girls softball field at Community Park.
"It appears that someone started a fire using toilet paper," he said Sunday.
"There was about $10,000 worth of damage," he said. "The building sustained smoke damage. The fire went out on its own due to a lack of oxygen and combustible materials."
Authorities are continuing to investigate all three incidents, and ask that anyone who saw anything contact the Munster Police Detective Bureau at 219-836-6630.
