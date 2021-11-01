Munster police rescue motorist from burning vehicle after driver flees, crashes into business

MUNSTER — An 18-year-old driver was pulled by police from a burning car after fleeing from an officer and crashing into a local business building that was likely totaled by the impact, according to a news release.
The officer attempted to stop the gray Chevy around 1 a.m. Saturday as it traveled southbound on Calumet Avenue at a high speed, Munster police said.
The vehicle then turned westbound on U.S. 6, pulled into a parking lot in the 600 block and and fled again eastbound on Seberger Drive, according to police. The officer ceased to pursue the vehicle since it was just a traffic stop.
The vehicle was approaching Calumet Avenue at a high speed when it disappeared in a large cloud of dust, the officer reported. The officer found the vehicle struck a decorative town planter and Jodi's Italian Ice at 8313 Calumet Ave., the latter of which suffered significant structural damage.
Several people fled the burning vehicle and the officer helped remove the driver, who was partially trapped inside, police said. The vehicle then became engulfed in flames.
Munster firefighters arrived on scene as an officer detained the five people who fled the vehicle. The driver, identified as a Crete resident, and the passengers were taken to local hospitals for unknown injuries.
The driver is being investigated for possible drunken driving, police said.
The owners of the damaged building, Munster natives Ken and Ron Monaldi, who now live out of state, said they just happened to be back in Northwest Indiana this past weekend for a family memorial service when they got an early morning call telling them their building was destroyed.
"Thank God it wasn't operational, we didn't have loss of life, everybody is fine," Ken Monaldi said. "The insurance claim is underway."
The Monaldis both were at the wrecked building Saturday afternoon working to remove debris from the parking lot and putting up tarps to temporarily protect the interior of the remaining structure from a steady drizzle.
They said they're well aware of the cars-into-buildings history of the 8300 block of Calumet Avenue, where the next-door Munster Gyros got struck by a vehicle March 4, 2020, and Munster Donuts across the street was hit in 2016 and 2014.
But the Monaldis said there's never been any problems like that on their property going back to 1972 when their father operated a gas station on the site.
They said if they rebuild they may install heavy-duty bollards along the curb or sidewalk, like those used outside federal buildings, to ensure something like this never happens again.
The Monaldis said they plan to consult with town officials before making a decision on rebuilding, since they know Munster is in the middle of a beautification effort and there may be opportunities to construct a newer, nicer building at the site.
Brian and Jodi Tillman, owners of Jodi's Italian Ice, said they are devastated at the extent of the damage to their business that's operated in Munster since 2016.
They're encouraging Region residents looking for cheesesteaks, sub sandwiches or Italian ice to visit their year-round Hammond location at 7322 Calumet Ave.
The Tillmans also have established a "Help Munster Jodi's Italian Ice" donation page on gofundme.com for individuals interested in financially supporting the business as it works to recover from this incident.