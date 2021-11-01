Munster police rescue motorist from burning vehicle after driver flees, crashes into business

The owners of the damaged building, Munster natives Ken and Ron Monaldi, who now live out of state, said they just happened to be back in Northwest Indiana this past weekend for a family memorial service when they got an early morning call telling them their building was destroyed.

"Thank God it wasn't operational, we didn't have loss of life, everybody is fine," Ken Monaldi said. "The insurance claim is underway."

The Monaldis both were at the wrecked building Saturday afternoon working to remove debris from the parking lot and putting up tarps to temporarily protect the interior of the remaining structure from a steady drizzle.

They said they're well aware of the cars-into-buildings history of the 8300 block of Calumet Avenue, where the next-door Munster Gyros got struck by a vehicle March 4, 2020, and Munster Donuts across the street was hit in 2016 and 2014.

But the Monaldis said there's never been any problems like that on their property going back to 1972 when their father operated a gas station on the site.

They said if they rebuild they may install heavy-duty bollards along the curb or sidewalk, like those used outside federal buildings, to ensure something like this never happens again.