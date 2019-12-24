MUNSTER — Authorities responded to the scene of a shooting at the Munster Tobacco & Hookah store on Calumet Avenue late Monday night.
Munster police confirmed shots were fired at the scene just outside of the store in a strip mall between Broadmoor Avenue and River Drive.
Two glass windows in the store appeared to be shattered. A Red Jeep SUV was sitting outside the store crashed into the driver's side of a dark Audi vehicle.
The incident is believed to be isolated and there is no danger in the area at this time, Munster police confirmed.
Munster police, Highland police and Munster fire units were on the scene just before midnight.
Munster fire trucks blocked Calumet Avenue's two southbound lanes in front of the strip mall. Traffic was being diverted past the scene in the middle turn lane just before midnight.
