Munster police searching for 2 men after wallet stolen from grocery shopper
The Munster Police Department is seeking to identify two men who are suspected of stealing a woman's wallet while she shopped for groceries.

MUNSTER — Officers are searching for two men who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet while she shopped for groceries and then used her credit card to make unauthorized purchases.

The Munster Police Department released a surveillance image of the two suspects and asked anyone who is able to identify them to contact Detective Justin Palas at 219-836-6629 or jpalas@munster.org.

According to police, a woman was shopping at the Jewel-Osco at 716 Ridge Road on the afternoon of Sept. 5 when she had her wallet stolen. The suspects then used a credit card to make the fraudulent purchases.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

