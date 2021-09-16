Munster police searching for 2 men after wallet stolen from grocery shopper

MUNSTER — Officers are searching for two men who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet while she shopped for groceries and then used her credit card to make unauthorized purchases.
The Munster Police Department released a surveillance image of the two suspects and asked anyone who is able to identify them to contact Detective Justin Palas at 219-836-6629 or jpalas@munster.org.
According to police, a woman was shopping at the Jewel-Osco at 716 Ridge Road on the afternoon of Sept. 5 when she had her wallet stolen. The suspects then used a credit card to make the fraudulent purchases.