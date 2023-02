Munster police searching for suspect in Walgreens robbery Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Munster police at 219-836-6655.

MUNSTER — A suspect who robbed a local Walgreens is still at large, the Munster Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to multiple witnesses, the suspect was in the checkout line purchasing an item Wednesday night at the Walgreens location at 8930 Calumet Ave. When the cashier opened the register, the suspect jumped over the counter, shoved the cashier to the side and snatched an unspecified amount of money from the register, Munster police said.

The suspect is a Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build, police said.

When police were called about 7:05 p.m. to the scene, they were told the suspect fled northbound on foot. Munster police said they believe the suspect entered a getaway vehicle waiting for him on an adjacent street. Griffith police were called to help track the individual.

The Munster Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6658.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Amanda Cunningham Tyanna McDonald James Allen Jerry Wheeler Jr. Christopher Helm Tyler Neely Richard Barge Robert Sobocinski Jaylen White Marianne Garcia Djuro Higi III Candace Hoover Michael O'Reilly Gregory Bowyer II Amanda Wilk Katrina Reillo Tasheena Campbell Ashley Hilton Raquel Steward Donte Goodwin Anthony Peterson Edward Brown Santies Howard Antonio Reyes Jason Kalbac Napoleon Wilson III Mark Castro Rickey Jackson George Stevens Carlos Yanez Jazmine Freeman Jessica Butts Tyshonia Jones Kyran Gibson Demetrius Morris Brenda Keaton Jaleel Sullivan Aaron Cameron Jania Aaron Larry Keller Dionne Crume Cameron Perkins Charlie Vickery Robert Griffiths Michael McIntee Anita Sims