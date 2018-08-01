MUNSTER — Police are seeking tips about two men suspected of stealing money and a coin donation jar from a local hardware store.
Munster police on Wednesday released images of the man and the vehicle they used in the thefts July 25 at Ace Hardware, 1820 45th St.
The men returned an item stolen from the Ace Hardware in Lansing at the Munster store for a cash refund. While one was making the return, the second suspect stole a charity donation box from a front counter, police said.
Anyone with information about the men or the vehicle is asked to call Detective Brian Bernardino at 219-836-6679 or email bbernardino@munster.org. Callers may remain anonymous.