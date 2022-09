Munster police seeking suspect in smash and grab

MUNSTER — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the person responsible for smashing the glass front door of a local salon this week and making off with the cash register.

Munster police said they responded during the overnight hours Wednesday to the Radiance Salon at 8231 Hohman Ave., where the burglary was discovered.

"The register was later recovered in the back of a residence a short distance away," police said. "A nearby business was able to catch the suspect on camera casing the salon shortly before the burglary occurred."

The suspect arrived on a high-seated road bicycle and was wearing dark colored clothing and a green baseball cap, police said.

"The bicycle and other items of evidence were recovered in the neighborhood near the state line," according to police.

Anyone who saw the suspect between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, or those in the area who have a surveillance camera, are encouraged to contact Munster police detective Mark Ashcraft at 219-836-6678 or at mashcraft@munster.org.