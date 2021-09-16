Munster police warn of distraction burglaries after couple's cash, jewelry taken

MUNSTER — Police warned residents to be on alert after a couple's cash and jewelry were taken Monday during a distraction burglary.

A resident in the 600 block of River Drive in Munster told police he was mowing his lawn about 1 p.m. when a man approached his wife and said he needed to inspect the couple's water for contamination, police Lt. John Peirick said.

While the man distracted the resident's wife in a kitchen, another person entered a bedroom and stole cash and jewelry, police said.

The man who approached the residents was described as Hispanic, 35 to 40 years old and wearing all black. The second person's description was not known. The pair fled in a dark blue and gray Volkswagen SUV, police said.

Any neighbors with video footage of the suspects or their vehicle is asked to contact Officer Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672 or narcher@munster.org. Callers may remain anonymous.

The Munster Police Department asked all residents to let family members, friends and neighbors know about this type of distraction scam, which often targets senior citizens.

"These types of thieves often pose as utility or construction workers and will sometimes wear reflective vests or hard hats while carrying two-way radios," police said.