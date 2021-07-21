 Skip to main content
Munster police warn of several distraction theft reports in town
Munster police warn of several distraction theft reports in town

A Munster police vehicle.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MUNSTER — After several calls of reported distraction scams, police caution Munster residents to be on the alert. 

Since early June, Munster Police Department has received numerous calls of suspects carrying out schemes to catch residents off guard. 

During the incidents, people have reported that male suspects come to their doors and claim to be from the municipal water department, utility workers or town officials.

The suspects tell victims they either need to check the home's water system due to recent weather issues or that they have to do work in the resident's backyard. 

While the victim is distracted in one part of their home or yard, a second suspect then enters to steal their belongings. During one incident, a woman locked the suspect out of her home after she started to feel suspicious. Police reported there have been no injuries during these incidences. 

The suspects typically target senior citizens and wear hard hats, reflective vests and false I.D.'s to appear legitimate. they also have been known to carry radios they use to communicate with their accomplice during the scam.  

Authorities cautioned residents to keep exterior doors and garage doors closed and locked at all times, and to only speak to unknown visitors through windows. 

Those who notice potentially criminal activity are asked to call 911 immediately, especially if approached by suspicious people.  

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

