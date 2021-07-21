Munster police warn of several distraction theft reports in town

MUNSTER — After several calls of reported distraction scams, police caution Munster residents to be on the alert.

Since early June, Munster Police Department has received numerous calls of suspects carrying out schemes to catch residents off guard.

During the incidents, people have reported that male suspects come to their doors and claim to be from the municipal water department, utility workers or town officials.

The suspects tell victims they either need to check the home's water system due to recent weather issues or that they have to do work in the resident's backyard.

While the victim is distracted in one part of their home or yard, a second suspect then enters to steal their belongings. During one incident, a woman locked the suspect out of her home after she started to feel suspicious. Police reported there have been no injuries during these incidences.

The suspects typically target senior citizens and wear hard hats, reflective vests and false I.D.'s to appear legitimate. they also have been known to carry radios they use to communicate with their accomplice during the scam.