Munster schools now require masks for students, staff

MUNSTER — Munster schools will now require all students and staff to wear masks, according to education officials.

The School Town of Munster contacted families of students by email and phone Wednesday

"Per the status of the pandemic in Lake County, the School Town of Munster will be operating in Stage 3 — Orange," the announcement said. "As a result, we have made a revision to the Stage 3 — Orange status in the 'Back to School' plan requiring face coverings for all students and staff in all School Town of Munster buildings, regardless of vaccination status effective immediately."

The announcement also said visitors will not be allowed during the school day. In-class learning will continue "due to the low presence of COVID-19 exposures in the district."

"At home learning may be available to students at a later date based on an evaluation of COVID-related data as determined by school administration,' the administration said in an email. "The School Town of Munster is constantly monitoring the presence of COVID-19 in our school district and are dedicated to providing your children with a safe educational setting."

