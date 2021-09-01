 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster schools now require masks for students, staff
breaking top story urgent

Munster schools now require masks for students, staff

First day of school at Munster High School

Students file in at the main entrance Wednesday for the first day of school at Munster High School.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

MUNSTER — Munster schools will now require all students and staff to wear masks, according to education officials.

The School Town of Munster contacted families of students by email and phone Wednesday

"Per the status of the pandemic in Lake County, the School Town of Munster will be operating in Stage 3 — Orange," the announcement said. "As a result, we have made a revision to the Stage 3 — Orange status in the 'Back to School' plan requiring face coverings for all students and staff in all School Town of Munster buildings, regardless of vaccination status effective immediately."

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The announcement also said visitors will not be allowed during the school day. In-class learning will continue "due to the low presence of COVID-19 exposures in the district."

"At home learning may be available to students at a later date based on an evaluation of COVID-related data as determined by school administration,' the administration said in an email. "The School Town of Munster is constantly monitoring the presence of COVID-19 in our school district and are dedicated to providing your children with a safe educational setting."

Gallery: The Times' best prep sports photos of the 2020-21 school year

Our favorite photos from a photogenic prep sports season.

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts