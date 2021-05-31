Murder case of Valparaiso nurse examined in Discovery true crime series

CHESTERTON — The homicide case surrounding the disappearance of a Valparaiso nurse in 1999 was explored in a true crime series featuring a Region law enforcement leader who investigated the murder more than two decades ago.

Ogden Dunes Town Marshal Jim Reeder made an appearance in the Discovery series "Murder in the Heartland," according to a news release from Kevin Nevers, Chesterton spokesman. The episode, "Serial Killer in the Making," zeroes in on the murder of Lorraine Kirkley, 34, and the now convicted killer, David Malinski.

Reeder worked on the case while he was a sergeant for the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

It began as a missing persons case after Kirkley's husband arrived at their Valparaiso home on July 21, 1999 to find his wife and her vehicle missing. However, he found a bloody knife in the sink, according to archived articles from The Times.

Days later, Kirkley's burnt-out emerald green 1994 Ford Explorer was found abandoned in a cornfield.