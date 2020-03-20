Murder charge alleges teen shot man in side just before car crash

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old was charged Friday with murder after allegedly admitting he shot a man last month, just before the man crashed into a tree in Gary, records show.
Melvin M. Brown, of Gary, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Brown is accused of fatally shooting Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, about 10:45 p.m. Jan. 12 in the area of 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the area for a report of a car that hit a tree and didn't realize Stevenson had been shot in the right side until they turned him over to place him in a Lake County coroner's van, records state.
Detectives found Stevenson's phone at the scene, along with a BB or airsoft gun.
Investigators learned Stevenson's last texts and phone call were with a number registered to Brown, records state.
The texts showed Brown asked Stevenson if he wanted to trade a Glock handgun for a .38-caliber handgun and directed Stevenson to the location on 35th Avenue where Stevenson was killed, records state.
Detectives learned Brown worked at a McDonalds restaurant and subpoenaed his work schedule for Jan. 12, which showed Brown clocked out about 9:11 p.m., records state.
Additional text messages showed Stevenson texted and called Brown 10 times between 9:35 and 10:40 p.m., asking if Brown wanted a ride and asking if Brown wanted to meet up, according to documents.
In one of the last texts, Brown wrote, "I'm finna walking down 35th drive this way," records allege.
Police executed a search warrant at Brown's home Wednesday and found a .38-caliber handgun on Brown's bed, records state.
Brown and his mother agreed to speak with detectives, but then terminated the interview, before agreeing to resume, records state.
Brown initially denied knowing Stevenson or receiving a ride from him, documents show. Brown later admitted he told Stevenson to meet him on 35th, but he claimed Stevenson never showed up.
Brown eventually told police he used the .38-caliber gun police found in his home to shoot Stevenson, but Brown claimed Stevenson pulled a gun on him and tried to rob him, records state.