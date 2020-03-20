Murder charge alleges teen shot man in side just before car crash

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old was charged Friday with murder after allegedly admitting he shot a man last month, just before the man crashed into a tree in Gary, records show.

Melvin M. Brown, of Gary, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Brown is accused of fatally shooting Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, about 10:45 p.m. Jan. 12 in the area of 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area for a report of a car that hit a tree and didn't realize Stevenson had been shot in the right side until they turned him over to place him in a Lake County coroner's van, records state.

Detectives found Stevenson's phone at the scene, along with a BB or airsoft gun.

Investigators learned Stevenson's last texts and phone call were with a number registered to Brown, records state.

The texts showed Brown asked Stevenson if he wanted to trade a Glock handgun for a .38-caliber handgun and directed Stevenson to the location on 35th Avenue where Stevenson was killed, records state.

