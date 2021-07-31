Murder charge filed after police find dead driver, signs of a gun battle

CROWN POINT — A Schererville man was being held Friday on charges alleging he killed a Gary man during a gun battle in March.

Anthony E. Horde III, 27, was linked to a burgundy Chevrolet Equinox found at the crime scene in the 1300 block of Dakota Street in Gary's Aetna section, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Horde also called 911 the morning of the homicide, gave his name and date of birth, and told a dispatcher he'd been involved in a shooting and wanted to talk to police, records state.

When the dispatcher asked Horde if anyone had been shot, he said he wanted to speak to his lawyer first. He never went to the Gary Police Department to speak with officers, court records allege.

A magistrate entered a not guilty plea to one count of murder on Horde's behalf during an initial hearing Friday, records showed. Horde told the magistrate he planned to hire a private attorney.

Gary police responded about 5 a.m. March 9 for a report of shots fired and found Russell Hillard Jr., 39, shot to death in the driver's seat of white sedan.

It appeared Hillard was attempting to turn into his driveway when a gun battle broke out, court documents state.