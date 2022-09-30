 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Murder charge filed in man's shooting death in Region alley

  • 0

CROWN POINT — A 21-year-old man was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of another man last week in Gary's Midtown section.

Jarvis Sanders, of Gary, is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Terry L. Davis in an alley behind the 2200 block of Broadway.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Sanders was being held Friday without bail, Lake Criminal Court records showed. He had not yet entered a plea.

Gary police found Davis unresponsive after responding about 10:50 a.m. Sept. 22 to a report of shots fired and a possible man down in the alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Detectives solved the case by working backward from the homicide scene, piecing together information from interviews, video surveillance and license plate reader data, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

"Detectives did a lot of great work," he said. "Officer Eric Green has helped tremendously from patrol in assisting the Metro Homicide Unit in this case."

People are also reading…

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Jarvis J. Sanders

Jarvis J. Sanders

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Juno spacecraft just captured the closest photo of Europa in more than 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts