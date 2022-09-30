Murder charge filed in man's shooting death in Region alley

CROWN POINT — A 21-year-old man was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of another man last week in Gary's Midtown section.
Jarvis Sanders, of Gary, is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Terry L. Davis in an alley behind the 2200 block of Broadway.
Sanders was being held Friday without bail, Lake Criminal Court records showed. He had not yet entered a plea.
Gary police found Davis unresponsive after responding about 10:50 a.m. Sept. 22 to a report of shots fired and a possible man down in the alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives solved the case by working backward from the homicide scene, piecing together information from interviews, video surveillance and license plate reader data, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
"Detectives did a lot of great work," he said. "Officer Eric Green has helped tremendously from patrol in assisting the Metro Homicide Unit in this case."
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
