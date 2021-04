Murder charge filed in Monday Calumet City shooting, police say

CALUMET CITY — A 28-year-old local man has been charged with murder in Monday's shooting death of 41-year-old Virgil Anderson of Calumet City, police said.

Brandon Slack, who is charged with first degree murder, had been taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Calumet City police said.

Police said they were called out at 9:30 a.m. Monday to the area of Dawn and Timothy lanes for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers found Anderson with gunshot wounds and he was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Slack and Anderson knew each other and the incident was the result of an earlier dispute.

