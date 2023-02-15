VALPARAISO — A 63-year-old Portage man was charged Wednesday with murdering his wife after an autopsy revealed the gun had been pressed to her chest, as opposed to the man's claim that the shooting was an accident, according to a court document.

When Richard Cooley called police to the home late Monday morning, he told officers he accidentally shot his wife, 47-year-old Dana Cooley, while she sat in a chair, a charging document says.

Officers responding to the 10:45 a.m. call to the house in the 2100 block Damon Street found Dana Cooley unresponsive and not breathing with an injury to the center of her chest, Portage police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent autopsy revealed she died from a single gunshot wound to her chest, police said.

"This gunshot wound was a hard contact wound to the chest, meaning the gun was pressed against her chest," the charging document says. "This determination was based upon soot with no stippling and inferior hard contact muzzle abrasion on the wound itself and soot present on the shirt that Dana Cooley was wearing at the time she was shot."

"This information is contrary to the version of events as told by Richard Cooley," police said.

Officials had initially said Richard Cooley, who is being held without bond at the Porter County jail, faced a felony count of either criminal recklessness or reckless homicide.

"However, the investigation will continue and at some point we will evaluate whether additional charges may be filed once the investigation has been completed by the Portage Police Department," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Tuesday.

"This appears to be an incident between domestic partners and all persons involved are accounted for," Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard had said. "There is no active threat to the community."

Cooley is expected to make an initial appearance on the murder charge Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.