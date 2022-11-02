Murder charge still pending 10 years after Portage ambush-style killing

VALPARAISO — The woman accused of arranging the ambush-style killing of Portage resident Carl Griffith Sr. 10 years ago this week is scheduled to appear in court Monday for yet another status hearing.

Sheaurice Major, who was released on her own recognizance in January 2019 because of the delays in the case, still faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to court records.

Neither prosecutors nor defense attorney Matthew Norman Fech were immediately available Wednesday morning to comment on the status of the case.

Major, who is now 52, had spent nearly four years behind bars the first time she was charged with the crime, but was released in March 2017 due to a lack of evidence.

She was taken back into custody in October 2018 after convicted gunman Dontaye Singletary of Gary reached out to police and prosecutors, offering to provide the information they needed against Major.

Major, who has pleaded not guilty, had been scheduled to face jurors in April 2019. But the trial was delayed due to health problems suffered by her former attorney.

The trial was rescheduled for October of that year, but again derailed when her former attorney pulled out of the case due to a medical condition.

The case has been repeatedly continued by the court since, records show.

Major is accused of hiring Singletary to shoot and kill Griffith Nov. 1, 2012 as Griffith returned to his home in the 2700 block of Locust Street in Portage.

Griffith was an employee of a towing company owned by Major's estranged husband and police said Major had Griffith killed because she did not like him.

A witness in the case, who herself was shot and killed Dec. 13, 2012 in her beauty salon in Gary, had said on videotape that she put Major in touch with Singletary when she voiced interest in hurting Griffith.

Johnson said she drove Singletary to Major's Portage apartment on the day of the murder and she noticed he had a gun. Johnson said Major instructed her where to drop off Singletary and where to wait to pick him up.

Johnson said Major paid her $2,700 and Singletary $2,500 for their roles in the murder.

A jury found Singletary guilty in January 2015 of murdering Griffith by shooting him three times with a high-powered rifle shortly after Griffith returned to his home. Singletary was sentenced to 65 years behind bars.

Monday's status hearing is before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.