Murder charges dismissed against 2 men accused in fatal shooting

At 11:45 a.m. on May 18, Lake County Metro Homicide Unit detectives and Gary police were called to the 1300 block of Grant Street to investigate a double homicide that had just taken place in Gary.

Authorities were also told of a second related crime scene in the 1500 block of West Fifth Avenue. Gary police said they were called to Grant Street after Watson and Franklin called police reporting that two men tried to rob them, resulting in the shooting.

Watson and Franklin further said the bodies of the two men they shot were in the back seat of a black Nissan that they were driving, police said.

When an officer arrived at the scene, Watson and Franklin, holding their hands in the air, exited a residence from a basement apartment. The two were then taken into custody.

The officer then opened the rear driver’s side door of the black Nissan and found two deceased men in the back seat.

The vehicle appeared to have gunshot damage and the back window was shattered. In addition, there was a bullet hole in the front windshield and there was blood on the front passenger and driver seats. Both front seats also had shell casings on them, police said.