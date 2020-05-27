Murder charges dismissed against 2 men accused in fatal shooting

GARY — Murder charges were dismissed for two men previously accused in the shooting deaths of a 19-year-old and 21-year-old in Gary last week.
Judges dismissed Tuesday murder charges against Xavier Watson, 19, of Gary, and Mikal Franklin, 20, of Gary, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.
In each case, the court ruled that the state does not have sufficient evidence to prosecute the case at this time and the motion to dismiss was granted, court documents said. The court also ordered the men’s release from Lake County Jail. Detectives are still continuing the investigation, court records state.
After the shooting, court records show that Watson and Franklin called 911 and told police that they were inside a vehicle when two armed men attempted to rob them. Watson and Franklin said they shot at the suspects, who died in the back seat of the vehicle, court records said.
Investigators found the two dead men in the vehicle on Grant Street. Trevion Hudnell, 19, of Gary, was sitting behind the passenger seat still holding money in his left hand, which appeared to have been stained with blood, police said. Phillip Phillips, 21, of Gary, was sitting in the rear middle seat, next to a child’s car seat.
The deaths were originally investigated as a double homicide and Watson and Franklin were each charged with two counts of murder.
At 11:45 a.m. on May 18, Lake County Metro Homicide Unit detectives and Gary police were called to the 1300 block of Grant Street to investigate a double homicide that had just taken place in Gary.
Authorities were also told of a second related crime scene in the 1500 block of West Fifth Avenue. Gary police said they were called to Grant Street after Watson and Franklin called police reporting that two men tried to rob them, resulting in the shooting.
Watson and Franklin further said the bodies of the two men they shot were in the back seat of a black Nissan that they were driving, police said.
When an officer arrived at the scene, Watson and Franklin, holding their hands in the air, exited a residence from a basement apartment. The two were then taken into custody.
The officer then opened the rear driver’s side door of the black Nissan and found two deceased men in the back seat.
The vehicle appeared to have gunshot damage and the back window was shattered. In addition, there was a bullet hole in the front windshield and there was blood on the front passenger and driver seats. Both front seats also had shell casings on them, police said.
While searching the apartment Watson and Franklin left, the officer immediately saw four firearms sitting on a dining room table, which were unloaded with the safety on. He also saw a child sleeping in a bedroom.
As the officer was leaving, he saw a woman walking on Grant Street who told him the Nissan belonged to her and the apartment lease was in her and Watson’s names. She consented to a search of the residence and told police that Watson, her boyfriend, had told her that two of the firearms belonged to the deceased men, police reported.
She also told police Watson had called her saying he was getting robbed and just shot someone and he needed to know what to do, in which she told him to call police.
The woman further said that after the phone call, the two men drove to the apartment and called 911. She said Watson also told her one of the men had pointed a firearm at his head, court records said.
Video surveillance caught the incident on tape and police reviewed the footage, which showed a black Nissan with tinted windows pull into a parking lot in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue. Officers saw at least one person in the vehicle when two men entered the car.
The officer then saw what appeared to be several gunshots fired from inside the vehicle and exit the rear windshield, court records state.
