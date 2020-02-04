Murder charges filed against man who shot cellphone robber, police say

LYNWOOD — A man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old who tried to steal his cellphone outside a skating rink Jan. 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, Lynwood police said.

Johnatan Arroyo-Ortiz was charged this week in connection with the Jan. 28 shooting death of Diondre Crosby-Nelson, 19, of Lynwood.

The suspect's age and last known address have not been released.

Prosecutors did not believe the shooting was in self-defense because Crosby-Nelson was walking away when shot, NBC 5 reported.

Crosby-Nelson previously arranged to buy the cellphone from Arroyo-Ortiz in the parking lot of the Lynwood Sports Center in the 2000 block of Glenwood Dyer Road, according to Lynwood police.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the 19-year-old man on the south side of the road with bullet wounds to his buttocks, back and head, according to police.

Authorities said investigators determined that the shooting began with the private sale of a cellphone.

During the exchange, Lynwood police said Crosby-Nelson was in Arroyo-Ortiz's vehicle with Arroyo-Ortiz and a female passenger and attempted to take the phone without paying for it, exiting the car and running away.