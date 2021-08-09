 Skip to main content
Murder conviction affirmed for man who shot friend nine times with AK-47 as he played video games
The Indiana Court of Appeals has unanimously affirmed the murder conviction of a Gary man who shot a friend nine times with an AK-47 as the friend sat on a couch playing a video game.

Montel Ray Brooks, 28, was sentenced in December to 65 years in prison for killing 25-year-old Louis Watson on Jan. 5, 2018, inside Brooks' home in the 2100 block of Harrison Street in Gary's Midtown neighborhood.

According to court records, Brooks and Watson were alternately playing video games and showing off their AK-47s when Brooks shot Watson in front of several witnesses, including one man who said Brooks had been using PCP.

In his appeal, Brooks argued Lake Superior Judge Jamise Perkins erred by allowing testimony about certain blood evidence and by not declaring a mistrial when Brooks' attorney claimed prosecutors asked questions infringing on Brooks' right to avoid self-incrimination.

The appeals court rejected both contentions. Moreover, the three appellate judges agreed even if they believed Brooks satisfactorily made his case, any potential error was "harmless."

"Because eyewitness and corroborating evidence identified Brooks as the shooter, he suffered no prejudice from any potential error, and any error in the admission of the testimony was harmless," the appeals court said.

Brooks is permitted to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the appellate and trial court rulings.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Otherwise, his earliest release date from prison — assuming good behavior — is Oct. 8, 2066, according to the Department of Correction.

Records show Brooks also still is awaiting trial for attempted murder in a separate case where Brooks allegedly shot a 42-year-old Portage man in the chest Dec. 20, 2017, in Gary.

Download PDF Brooks v. State ruling of Indiana Court of Appeals
Montel R. Brooks

