Murder conviction affirmed for man who shot friend nine times with AK-47 as he played video games

The Indiana Court of Appeals has unanimously affirmed the murder conviction of a Gary man who shot a friend nine times with an AK-47 as the friend sat on a couch playing a video game.

Montel Ray Brooks, 28, was sentenced in December to 65 years in prison for killing 25-year-old Louis Watson on Jan. 5, 2018, inside Brooks' home in the 2100 block of Harrison Street in Gary's Midtown neighborhood.

According to court records, Brooks and Watson were alternately playing video games and showing off their AK-47s when Brooks shot Watson in front of several witnesses, including one man who said Brooks had been using PCP.

In his appeal, Brooks argued Lake Superior Judge Jamise Perkins erred by allowing testimony about certain blood evidence and by not declaring a mistrial when Brooks' attorney claimed prosecutors asked questions infringing on Brooks' right to avoid self-incrimination.

The appeals court rejected both contentions. Moreover, the three appellate judges agreed even if they believed Brooks satisfactorily made his case, any potential error was "harmless."