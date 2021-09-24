Murder defendant charged with fraudulently obtaining government-backed loans during pandemic

Investigators obtained more detailed PPP loan information from the SBA, which showed both loans were made in McGhee's name with the address listed for him in his murder case, according to court records.

McGhee listed himself at "sole proprietor" or "owner" on the PPP loan applications and answered "no" to a question about whether he was "presently subject to any indictment, criminal information, arraignment" or other criminal charges in any jurisdiction, court records state.

One of McGhee's applications stated the year his business was established was his birth date, which is in 1981. Another application stated he established his business in 2016, court records state.

GRIT investigators reviewed Indiana secretary of state records and found McGhee had not incorporated any business under his name as of Sept. 10.

McGhee indicated in the loan applications the information provided was "true and accurate" and that he understood he could face criminal penalties for making false statements, records state.

Investigators learned $20,630 was deposited into one of McGhee's bank accounts Feb. 10. Records showed he used a debit card to purchase food, send money to cash apps, withdrew cash from ATMs and spent money on other personal expenses.