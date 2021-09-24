Murder defendant charged with fraudulently obtaining government-backed loans during pandemic

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was arrested Thursday on charges he fraudulently obtained more than $40,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans while he was free on bond in a murder case.
James E. McGhee Jr., 40, of Hammond, had not yet made an initial court appearance on three counts of fraud on a financial institution, a level 5 felony.
McGhee is currently scheduled to stand trial starting Oct. 18 on one count of murder in the death of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who disappeared after attending a Wiz Khalifa concert with McGhee on July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.
A friend of McGhee led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County, according to court records. The friend told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death.
McGhee was charged in Buchanan's death in August 2019.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell ordered Nov. 5, 2020, that McGhee be placed on house arrest with a GPS-equipped ankle monitor after McGhee's attorneys successfully argued for his release under Indiana Criminal Rule 4.
The rule requires the state to bring a defendant to trial within six months while holding him in custody, but it includes exceptions for delays attributable to the defendant and a congested court calendar.
The judge also amended her earlier order requiring McGhee to pay for ICU Monitoring's services, instead placing him in the company's program at Lake County's expense.
The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team began investigating McGhee's financial dealings in April, after receiving a tip that McGhee had received two Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to court records.
The Paycheck Protection Program, which ended May 31, offered loans to small businesses to keep their workers on payroll during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the federal Small Business Administration. If businesses used the SBA-backed loans on eligible expenses, the loan was potentially 100% forgivable.
Potential borrowers applied for PPP loans through a PPP-participating lender, an SBA spokeswoman said. If the lender iapproved the borrower, the lender submitted paperwork to the SBA.
The SBA issued a guarantee, and the lender dispersed funds to the borrower. The borrower had eight to 24 weeks to use the funds. After the funds were used, the borrower could apply for full forgiveness, the SBA said.
The SBA spokeswoman said she could not comment on information for any individual borrower.
Public records show McGhee received approval Jan. 28 for a PPP loan of $20,630. On March 16, McGhee received approval for a second PPP loan of $20,833.
Investigators obtained more detailed PPP loan information from the SBA, which showed both loans were made in McGhee's name with the address listed for him in his murder case, according to court records.
McGhee listed himself at "sole proprietor" or "owner" on the PPP loan applications and answered "no" to a question about whether he was "presently subject to any indictment, criminal information, arraignment" or other criminal charges in any jurisdiction, court records state.
One of McGhee's applications stated the year his business was established was his birth date, which is in 1981. Another application stated he established his business in 2016, court records state.
GRIT investigators reviewed Indiana secretary of state records and found McGhee had not incorporated any business under his name as of Sept. 10.
McGhee indicated in the loan applications the information provided was "true and accurate" and that he understood he could face criminal penalties for making false statements, records state.
Investigators learned $20,630 was deposited into one of McGhee's bank accounts Feb. 10. Records showed he used a debit card to purchase food, send money to cash apps, withdrew cash from ATMs and spent money on other personal expenses.
As of Aug. 20, the balance in his account was 63 cents, court records state.
Investigators did not have a record of the second loan being deposited into any accounts belonging to McGhee, documents say.