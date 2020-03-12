Murder defendant could face jury in June after higher court declines appeal

CROWN POINT — After the Indiana Court of Appeals declined to accept a man's appeal, attorneys agreed Thursday to a June trial on charges alleging he beat a woman to death last summer.
James E. McGhee, 38, of Gary, had been seeking to appeal Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray's decision not to dismiss his case based on his claims he was denied his right to a speedy trial.
Murray certified an interlocutory appeal in January, but the Indiana Court of Appeals issued an order Friday denying acceptance.
McGhee has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.
He's accused of beating 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, of Gary, to death inside his Gary apartment after they attended a Wiz Khalifa concert July 27 in Tinley Park, Illinois.
Murder trial on hold as man appeals judge's decision not to dismiss case for alleged legal violation
A friend of McGhee's led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12 at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County. The friend told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death, court records allege.
McGhee's attorney, Jamise Perkins, filed a motion for a speedy trial in early October.
Murray granted the request Oct. 10, requiring prosecutors to bring McGhee to trial within 70 days. McGhee's trial initially was set for the week of Nov. 18.
Prosecutors filed a motion to continue because the Cook County medical examiner's final report was not expected to be completed before McGhee's then-trial date.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall did not oppose a December trial, but told Murray a DNA analyst with Indiana State Police would be unavailable that month.
Murray found the state had made all reasonable efforts to bring McGhee to trial and granted the state's motion for a continuance. Murray rescheduled McGhee's trial to begin the week of Jan. 13.
Murray struck the Jan. 13 trial when he certified McGhee's interlocutory appeal.
Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano set a pretrial hearing for May 14 and scheduled a trial to begin June 22. The trial could take up to two weeks.