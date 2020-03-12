Murder defendant could face jury in June after higher court declines appeal

CROWN POINT — After the Indiana Court of Appeals declined to accept a man's appeal, attorneys agreed Thursday to a June trial on charges alleging he beat a woman to death last summer.

James E. McGhee, 38, of Gary, had been seeking to appeal Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray's decision not to dismiss his case based on his claims he was denied his right to a speedy trial.

Murray certified an interlocutory appeal in January, but the Indiana Court of Appeals issued an order Friday denying acceptance.

McGhee has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

He's accused of beating 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, of Gary, to death inside his Gary apartment after they attended a Wiz Khalifa concert July 27 in Tinley Park, Illinois.

A friend of McGhee's led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12 at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County. The friend told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death, court records allege.

McGhee's attorney, Jamise Perkins, filed a motion for a speedy trial in early October.

