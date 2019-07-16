{{featured_button_text}}
Homicide

From left are Christopher G. Traicoff and April Bernal-Salazar.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge alleging he killed a Wheatfield woman in March 2018 in a Hobart hotel.

Christopher Traicoff, 41, of Calumet Township, faces up to 20 years in prison and life on parole in the strangling death of April Salazar-Bernal, 38, a mother of four.

Traicoff had been facing two counts of murder and one count each of robbery, forgery, fraud and failure to report a dead body in connection with the case.

Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charges in exchange for Traicoff’s plea to one count of a level 2 felony of voluntary manslaughter.

The voluntary manslaughter charge alleges Traicoff intentionally killed Salazar-Bernal Deputy “in a sudden heat,” Deputy Prosecutor Kathleen Kurowski said.

Traicoff sat at a table with defense attorney Kevin Milner and looked down after entering the plea.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts Traicoff’s plea agreement, she will determine his sentence.

A level 2 felony charge carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 17.5 years. Prosecutors agreed to a cap of 20 years, with life on parole.

Boswell set Traicoff’s sentencing hearing for Aug. 15.

After the hearing, Gloria Bernal, the mother of April Salazar-Bernal, said she wanted to see Traicoff get prison time and supported him being placed on parole for life.

“Did I have a choice, to be honest?” She said. “I will take what I can get.”

Some of the witnesses may not have been reliable because they were part of the drug scene in Calumet Township, she said.

Salazar-Bernal’s four boys now range in age from 19 to 13. They are doing OK, said Bernal, who is raising them now.

Salazar-Bernal’s friend Heidi Rowen said she was full of life and a great friend to all.

“She was my forever friend,” said Rowen, who had known Salazar-Bernal since kindergarten. “She left a lot of broken hearts.”

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
1