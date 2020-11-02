Murder defendant seeking release says state missed deadline to bring him to trial

CROWN POINT — A 39-year-old man being held on charges alleging he murdered a woman and dumped her body in an Illinois forest preserve could be released from jail this week on his own recognizance to house arrest, court records show.
James McGhee, of Gary, had been scheduled to face a jury in September.
His attorney, Michael Woods, filed a motion this month seeking McGhee's release from jail under Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring a defendant to trial within six months while holding him in custody. The rule includes exceptions for delays attributable to the defendant and a congested court calendar.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell granted McGhee's motion Oct. 19, but Lake County prosecutors filed a motion asking her to reconsider.
Boswell set a hearing for Nov. 5, and ordered McGhee be brought to her courtroom from the jail to attend in person.
If he were released, McGhee would be be placed on house arrest and be fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet.
McGhee was arrested in August 2019 on charges alleging he beat 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan to death inside his Gary apartment after they attended a Wiz Khalifa concert July 27, 2019.
A friend of McGhee's led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County. The friend told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death, court records allege.
McGhee filed a motion for a speedy trial, which was granted. However, a November 2019 trial was postponed after Judge Clarence Murray granted Lake County prosecutors' motion for a continuance over McGhee's objection.
Murray denied McGhee's subsequent motion for release from jail under Criminal Rule 4. McGhee appealed the decision.
Attorneys disagree about to whom time should be tolled following the Indiana Court of Appeals' denial of McGhee's petition for an interlocutory appeal.
A trial was set for June, but it again was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Further complicating the case, McGhee's former attorney, Jamise Perkins, was appointed as a judge pro tempore in Murray's courtroom after he took time off for health reasons. Perkins recused herself in June, and the case was transferred to Boswell.
Boswell scheduled a trial for September, but McGhee's attorney moved to continue that trial upon learning Aug. 27 that Lake County prosecutors added the chief medical examiner of Cook County as a witness.
Woods, McGhee's attorney, wrote in court filings Boswell acknowledged McGhee's inability to prepare for a "super expert" on short notice when she granted the continuance.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall wrote in court filings McGhee "cannot reasonably say the state placed him in an untenable situation," because Woods never asked for documents pertaining to the chief medical examiner or made any attempt to depose the doctor.
McGhee's trial is currently scheduled to begin Feb. 21.
