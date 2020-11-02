Murder defendant seeking release says state missed deadline to bring him to trial

McGhee filed a motion for a speedy trial, which was granted. However, a November 2019 trial was postponed after Judge Clarence Murray granted Lake County prosecutors' motion for a continuance over McGhee's objection.

Murray denied McGhee's subsequent motion for release from jail under Criminal Rule 4. McGhee appealed the decision.

Attorneys disagree about to whom time should be tolled following the Indiana Court of Appeals' denial of McGhee's petition for an interlocutory appeal.

A trial was set for June, but it again was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Further complicating the case, McGhee's former attorney, Jamise Perkins, was appointed as a judge pro tempore in Murray's courtroom after he took time off for health reasons. Perkins recused herself in June, and the case was transferred to Boswell.

Boswell scheduled a trial for September, but McGhee's attorney moved to continue that trial upon learning Aug. 27 that Lake County prosecutors added the chief medical examiner of Cook County as a witness.

Woods, McGhee's attorney, wrote in court filings Boswell acknowledged McGhee's inability to prepare for a "super expert" on short notice when she granted the continuance.