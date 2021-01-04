Murder defendant warned not to curse in court

CROWN POINT — A Lansing, Michigan, woman received a stern warning from a Lake Criminal Court magistrate Monday that she would be held in contempt if she cursed in court again.

Princess A. Thurman, 21, made an initial appearance before Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan on a charge alleging she murdered boyfriend Masceo Robinson, 20, on Dec. 20 in a Merrillville apartment.

Thurman was extradited to Lake County after her arrest in Michigan, court records show.

Sullivan entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and asked Thurman if she had an attorney.

Thurman gave Sullivan the name of an attorney. When Sullivan asked her to repeat the lawyer's last name, Thurman said: "(Expletive, I don't know.)"

Sullivan said, "You really did not just say (expletive), did you?"

Thurman gave the name again, and Sullivan set her initial appearance for Jan. 26 before Judge Natalie Bokota.

Thurman is accused of fatally shooting Robinson after arguing with him inside the apartment of another woman Robinson was dating, according to court records.